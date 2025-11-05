J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in AT&T Inc. $T

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

