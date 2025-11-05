iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of IYW opened at $203.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

