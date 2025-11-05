iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.