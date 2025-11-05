iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABD – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.75 and last traded at $62.75. 762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $280.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF (PABD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the US. The fund utilizes ESG criteria aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement when selecting and weighing securities.

