iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 890,804 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after buying an additional 150,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.84.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

