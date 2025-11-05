iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.