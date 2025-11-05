iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IBTL opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $383,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.