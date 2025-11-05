iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,500 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
IBTL opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $20.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
