iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Lifted by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

