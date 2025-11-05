iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $55,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $147.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $150.56.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

