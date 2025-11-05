iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $666.72 and a 200 day moving average of $628.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.