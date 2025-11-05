iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $678.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $693.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $666.72 and a 200 day moving average of $628.33.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
