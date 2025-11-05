iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB Shares Acquired by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

