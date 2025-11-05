Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ISBA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Isabella Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Isabella Bank from $34.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Trading Up 13.8%

NASDAQ:ISBA opened at $43.57 on Monday. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Isabella Bank (NASDAQ:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jae A. Evans sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $93,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,949.50. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Isabella Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBA. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isabella Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Isabella Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.