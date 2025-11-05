Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price objective on Invitation Home and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.

NYSE INVH opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

