Investors Buy Large Volume of Amkor Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 31,957 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 598% compared to the typical volume of 4,576 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,850. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,964,927.26. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $902,200. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 416.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 166.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 6.8%

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.98. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.