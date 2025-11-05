Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Range Resources (NYSE: RRC):

10/30/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/20/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/16/2025 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/14/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Range Resources had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Range Resources had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2025 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

