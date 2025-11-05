Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF $XSVM Shares Purchased by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5%

XSVM opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

