Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.7% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $70,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $619.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.15.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

