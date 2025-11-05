Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.