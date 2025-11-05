Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 431.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

