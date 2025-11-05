Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,961,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,111,000 after purchasing an additional 294,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $9,060,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.