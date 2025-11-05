Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $103,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ingredion by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

Ingredion Stock Down 5.7%

NYSE:INGR opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

