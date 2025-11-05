Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 2901488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Indivior from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Indivior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INDV
Indivior Stock Up 2.6%
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Indivior had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.66 million. Indivior has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter worth about $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Indivior by 123.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Indivior by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,631,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
