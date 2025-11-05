Immuneering (IMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Immuneering to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, analysts expect Immuneering to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Immuneering Price Performance

Shares of IMRX opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,629.22. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $143,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immuneering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immuneering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

