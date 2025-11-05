IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.6667.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,311.45. This trade represents a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,608.80. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 805.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 417,677 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at $4,438,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,974,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 710,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. IMAX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

