IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $122,070,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after buying an additional 1,445,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,450,000 after buying an additional 582,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 741,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,680,000 after buying an additional 554,514 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,112,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after buying an additional 511,200 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

