iA Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Northern Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,014.70. This represents a 10.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

