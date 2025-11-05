Huntington National Bank Sells 5,161 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.8% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.490-3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

