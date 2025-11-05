Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,351,042 shares of company stock worth $167,557,296 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $142.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

