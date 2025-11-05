Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 53,085 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $173,696.22. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 219,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,005.34. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares valued at $1,155,114. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

