Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,425.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,355,000 after acquiring an additional 446,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NOC opened at $577.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $593.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.86. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

