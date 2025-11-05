Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Strong-Buy

Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $19.37 on Monday. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

