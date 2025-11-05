Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.71.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

