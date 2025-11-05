Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.430-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.2 million. Helios Technologies also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.740 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

