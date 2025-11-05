Head to Head Contrast: Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) & CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) and CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and CocaCola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee 9.59% 36.80% 18.33% CocaCola 27.34% 43.62% 12.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and CocaCola”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $4.72 billion 2.29 $401.71 million $1.76 21.64 CocaCola $47.66 billion 6.18 $10.63 billion $3.02 22.67

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee. Luckin Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CocaCola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Luckin Coffee and CocaCola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 CocaCola 0 0 15 1 3.06

Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. CocaCola has a consensus price target of $78.31, suggesting a potential upside of 14.37%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than CocaCola.

Volatility and Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CocaCola has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of CocaCola shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CocaCola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CocaCola beats Luckin Coffee on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks. In addition, the company offers Luckin Pop premium instant coffee and inspirational cups through mobile apps and e-commerce platforms. It operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms for third-party payment channels. Further, the company offers technical and consultation services; and manufactures materials for products. Luckin Coffee Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

