Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £49,400 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 per share, for a total transaction of £49,400.
Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 657.65 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 479.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 798. The stock has a market cap of £217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 696.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.
Hargreaves Services Company Profile
