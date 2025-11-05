Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £49,400 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 per share, for a total transaction of £49,400.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LON:HSP opened at GBX 657.65 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 479.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 798. The stock has a market cap of £217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 696.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.