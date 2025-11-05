Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 5,778 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 1,272.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 310,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 616.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

