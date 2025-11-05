Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $63,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Luminist Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $444.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $456.71.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

