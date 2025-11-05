Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.71. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

