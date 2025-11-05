Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,385 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2,943.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,113.20. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNDR. Zacks Research downgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

