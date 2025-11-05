Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $223.19 on Monday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.99, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,385,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

