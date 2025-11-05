Gravity (G) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $48.19 million and $7.92 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (by Galxe) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (by Galxe) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 10,235,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (by Galxe) is 0.00599709 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $8,198,309.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

