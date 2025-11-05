GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $362.32 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day moving average of $323.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

