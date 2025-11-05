Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Price Reaches $0.0436 on Exchanges

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $43.62 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,991,023 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,991,023.089661. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.04384809 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $16,748,786.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

