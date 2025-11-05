Gnosis One Day Volume Tops $5.30 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for about $114.08 or 0.00112067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $301.09 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ launch date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,639,219 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

