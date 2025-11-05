Glenn Nussdorf Sells 18,620 Shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Nussdorf sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $66,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 335,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,159.64. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Organogenesis Price Performance

ORGO opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $492.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.