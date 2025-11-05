Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.15.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $843.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $747.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.07. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $520.20 and a 52 week high of $846.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

