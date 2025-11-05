Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,360 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. The trade was a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

