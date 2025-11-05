Genus Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 153.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,756,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,497,000 after acquiring an additional 293,668 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $809,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 82,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of FTI opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alf Melin sold 113,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $4,392,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,310,415.40. The trade was a 32.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

