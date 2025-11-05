Genus Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,061 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,154,000 after buying an additional 1,469,084 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth about $52,070,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,102,000 after buying an additional 503,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.21. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.