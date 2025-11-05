Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on November 19th

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.79 million. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genie Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.